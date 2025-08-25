Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Clemson in a highly anticipated primetime showdown on the road.
In what will be a battle between a pair of Top-10 programs, all eyes will be on Kelly and Co. as the LSU program looks to snap a five-game losing streak in Week 1 matchups.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the program is coming off of a monster offseason in Baton Rouge after both reconstructing the roster alongside making critical staff hires.
Offensively, LSU reeled in multiple weapons to add to Garrett Nussmeier's arsenal, but it's the defensive signings that have an opportunity to elevate the Bayou Bengals.
Kelly believes it's the "confidence" the unit plays with that can have defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group effective.
"I just think there's a lot of confidence back there. So, how do you measure confidence? It's just the way they handle themselves, the way they play. They believe in themselves. There's a trust factor that they're going to go make a play. I think it starts with confidence," Kelly said on Monday.
"Confidence comes from playing the game. A lot of those guys who are back there now have played a lot of football. They're experienced players. When you bring that experience forward, things like confidence come out, high competitive drive.
"So, we've got to put it all together. That's why there's great anticipation going into Saturday. I think I have a trained eye as to what I'm looking at, and what I see more than anything else is a group that's very confident."
Now, all focus is on Week 1 at Clemson with the LSU Tigers "all-in" on starting the season off 1-0 and steering the ship in the right direction to open the year for the first time since 2019.
Brian Kelly's Take: Cade Klubnik's Legs a Factor
"He's, I would say, central to their run game. You can go back to last year's Texas A&M game. We didn't handle ourselves very well, or the Alabama game. Whoever you want to point out: South Carolina, I could keep going.
"We didn't do a very good job against the running quarterback, so it's important that we contain him within the run game. Look, he's going to do things outside the realm; that's what he does. He's really good at that. We've got to keep him in the pocket and make him operate from there.
"But their run game is certainly part of what they do. But they've got a lot of things from an offensive standpoint that you have to defend, and there's only a few things you can do. You want to play fast. You want to play physical. You want to make sure that you don't give up the big shots.
"They like to get big shots down the field, and then you've got to stop the quarterback from really hurting you running the ball. That's kind of central to what we're looking at."
Now, the score predictions are coming in with Bill Connelly's SP+ prediction machine locking in a score and win percentage for the LSU Tigers.
SP+'s Take: LSU Drops a Thriller
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
LSU will debut a redesigned roster on Saturday, Aug. 30 with all eyes on the program as they look to snap a five-game Week 1 losing streak at Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
