LSU Football Takes Massive Step Before Announcing Brian Kelly Replacement
After receiving a written notice of his termination from LSU on Wednesday, former Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is preparing to officially withdraw his lawsuit filed against the university, according to multiple reports.
LSU has agreed to pay the entirety of Kelly's buyout, as stated in his contract, following the decision by the school.
Kelly filed a lawsuit in early November amid the university stating that it had not terminiated the ex-LSU coach - then looking to fire him "for cause."
“LSU’s representatives had a call with Coach Kelly’s representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly’s representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed,” the complaint states.
If Kelly had been fired "for cause," the university would not have to pay the entirety of the contractually bound $54 million that is owed via his buyout.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Kelly’s contract does include a 'for cause' provision that determines he could be fired for 'material and substantial [NCAA] rule violations,' being convicted of a felony or 'any crime involving gambling, drugs, or alcohol,' 'engaging in serious misconduct which either displays a continual, serious disrespect ... for the mission of LSU,' or 'constitutes moral turpitude.'"
The letter details Kelly’s responsibility to mitigate the buyout, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
"That includes making 'good-faith, reasonable an sustained efforts to obtain' employment. LSU expects Kelly to 'maintain reasonable documentation of' his job search, including interviews and offers, per the letter," Dellenger wrote.
This is a monumental step for the LSU administration with the program beginning to gain momentum for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin amid a three-team battle for his services.
With the Kelly saga now in the rearview mirror, LSU's sole focus is to now hire a head coach with Kiffin emerging as the clearcut No. 1 option for the program as a decision looms.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida are firmly in the mix with the Tigers looking to get over the finish line amid the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall.
