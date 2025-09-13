Expert Computer Model Reveals Pick Ahead of Massive LSU Football vs. Florida Clash
In a matchup that always delivers, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Death Valley.
No. 3 LSU is 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with Brian Kelly and Co. looking to carry the momentum into Week 3 against Billy Napier's crew.
But it's set to once again be a challenging showdown between the pair of rivals with Gators quarterback DJ Lagway set to present a unique challenge, according to LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.
"His game, I mean, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He can sling it all over the place, and he's 250 pounds. We know that once we get to him, we're gonna have to do a good job of getting him down to the ground," Weeks said.
"But then their offense, they love the eye candy. They motion 90% of plays, so that's when you really just have to trust your keys and trust communication within the defense."
Now, the stage is set in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers just hours away from kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
What are the predictions ahead of the matchup? We turned to the SP+ expert computer model.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: LSU Gets It Done
“LSU is the better football team,” Klatt said. “Their defense is now a defense that I can trust and believe in. Florida is not an offense that I can trust and believe in… LSU covers the 7.5, wins this one 31-21. And I think that we continue to talk about LSU as a top-three team and one of the teams that could contend for the national championship.”
“Showing that completeness, they showed Week 1 that, let’s be frank, not many teams have been able to show during the course of this year,” Klatt added.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: LSU Handles Business
According to the SP+ expert computer model, Kelly and Co. are expected to win by a 2.8-point margin in a close showdown in Death Valley.
The SP+ model gives the Bayou Bengals a 57 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory under their belts with a final score prediction of 28-25 on Saturday night.
