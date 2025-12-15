Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Among Top Landing Spots For Former Five-Star Quarterback

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Gainesville, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

The sophomore signal-caller signed with the Florida program as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America after Billy Napier and Co. locked in his services.

“Dear Gator Family, First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice," Lagway wrote via X.

"To my friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime.

"To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is coming off of a challenging season with the Florida Gators in 2025 after dealing with multiple injuries across the year.

Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a Gators squad that struggled mightily this fall.

Now, he'll test the waters with the LSU Tigers among the top landing spots alongside the Baylor Bears, TCU Horned Frogs, Clemson Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes, according to ESPN.

But why LSU?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

ESPN's Take: LSU Among Top Spots

"Lane Kiffin and the new staff at LSU are hunting for an elite QB1 in the portal and should have plenty to choose from for Year 1. Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is one potential target for the Tigers, and there's always the possibility that Kiffin could try to bring in one of his QBs from Ole Miss.

"But Kiffin has gone head-to-head with Florida in each of the past two seasons and seriously considered taking the Florida job, so there's no doubt he has already made an evaluation of Lagway.

"Kiffin watched the true freshman throw for 180 yards and two TDs in a 24-17 upset of Ole Miss in 2024, and Lagway took a lead into the fourth quarter in Oxford this season. Lagway finished No. 2 nationally in yards per attempt (10.0) behind Jaxson Dart last year.

"Kiffin reposting the news that Lagway is entering the portal on social media Monday morning was probably just intended to troll the Gators, but we'll see if he's interested."

