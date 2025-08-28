Expert Computer Model Reveals Predicted Score for LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against Dabo Swinney's Clemson crew this weekend at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night.
The Top-10 showdown receives the primetime slot with anticipation building as the clock ticks until both programs take the field in two days.
After a productive offseason for Kelly and Co. in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be on the reconstructed roster heading into Week 1 after the Tigers attacked the Transfer Portal.
LSU added 18 newcomers via the free agent market with a redesigned rotation set to take the field against a fiery Clemson squad.
Now, with game day inching closer, what are the expert computer models predicting the outcome to be?
A look into the game information, Kelly's thoughts and a pair of computer model predictions for the clash at Clemson.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Brian Kelly's Take: Prepare for a Dogfight
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
Likewise, Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model also has the Clemson Tigers escaping with a victory.
SP+'s Take: LSU Drops a Thriller in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to Billy Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
