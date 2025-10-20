Expert Computer Model Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with the stage set for a Top-25 SEC showdown at Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column after a Week 8 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores with all eyes set to be on the critical clash this weekend.
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
Now, the stage is set for a Top-25 SEC showdown in Baton Rouge with the early expert computer model predictions being logged. Which program has the edge?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-108)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +116
- Texas A&M: -140
Total
- Over 48.5 (-115)
- Under 48.5 (-105)
LSU enters the Week 9 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement at home in Tiger Stadium.
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Escapes
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
Brian Kelly's Take: Slow Progress in Baton Rouge
“We want positive outcomes just like our fanbase does, but our last nine quarters have been trending to where we need to be,” Kelly said. “We’re running the football with effectiveness. We’re targeting the receivers we need to.
"Then defensively we need to continue playing like we did in the first half and if we do that we have both sides playing complimentary football. We haven’t played complimentary football where both sides are firing on all cylinders. We haven’t hit that yet. Everyday is a self evaluation of what we’re doing and taking all of our hours to fix that.”
