Fast-Rising LSU Football Cornerback Suffers Season-Ending Injury Amid Breakout Camp

LSU Tigers cornerback Aidan Anding's 2026 season is in jeopardy after suffering a torn Achilles this past weekend during Spring Camp practice in Death Valley, according to LouisianaSports.net.

In what became a breakout day for Anding during live team work, the sophomore defensive back reeled in a pair of interceptions amid a strong Spring Camp practice.

But following the second pick, Anding suffered the injury where he is now in jeopardy of missing his second season in Baton Rouge.

Anding suited up in eight games as a true freshman in 2025 after signing with the Tigers as the top-ranked cornerback in Louisiana - but his sophomore campaign will likely result in a redshirt year following a brutal Achilles injury.

LSU has rolled with DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland as the first-team cornerbacks with Ja'Keem Jackson also seeing significant snaps with the second-team.

Anding's injury now puts the cornerback room in a bind with depth issues remaining a concern across Lane Kiffin's first Spring Camp in the Bayou State.

For Pickett, the sophomore standout has all eyes on the 2026 season with a primary focus on leading the defense alongside Ty Benefield, Whit Weeks, and Princewill Umanmielen, among other headliners.

BREAKING: LSU CB Aidan Anding Tears Achilles in Scrimmage



Full story in comments pic.twitter.com/UYbvHYXyCW — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) April 14, 2026

"We wrote when the LSU job opened that keeping Pickett, tight end Trey'Dez Green, linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Harlem Berry would be critical. All four are returning for 2026 under Kiffin," ESPN wrote.

"Pickett is a talented 6-foot-5 corner and former five-star recruit who earned three starts during his true freshman season and finished with 37 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.

"The new staff convincing running back Caden Durham and offensive tackle Weston Davis to withdraw their names from the portal in January was a good win as well amid LSU's efforts to build the No. 1-ranked transfer class."

Now, with Anding out, Pickett and Co. will look to carry even more weight in the defensive backfield in 2026 with all eyes set to be on the Bayou Bengals across Kiffin's inaugural season at the helm.

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