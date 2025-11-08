Final Betting Lines for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 11 SEC Battle
The LSU Tigers will look to put a chaotic two-week stretch behind them on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa with a matchup against No. 4 Alabama on the docket.
Following the firing of Brian Kelly and parting of ways with athletics director Scott Woodward, the Bayou Bengals have been in headlines for all the wrong reasons, but now all focus is on a Week 11 clash at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU will be led by interim coach Frank Wilson where he will call the shots for the program for the first time in a showdown against the Crimson Tide.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," Wilson said. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
Ahead of kickoff in Tuscaloosa, the final betting lines have been revealed with the LSU Tigers entering as significant underdogs. What are the final lines?
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +315
- Alabama: -400
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
ESPN Rece Davis Locks In Pick:
"I do think LSU will probably play its most inspired game in weeks, because this would, maybe not a season-saver, but it would certainly be something that could put something on the numerous wounds the Tigers have endured.”
“There’s been talk about how they haven’t been physical in practice, so they’ve been doing some things they haven’t done recently when Brian Kelly was in charge.
"So I think you’re going to see a team that comes out and tries to make a physical statement, but I’ll go Ty Simpson, those receivers and the defense creating enough negative plays for Alabama to get out with a win.”
