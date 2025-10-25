Final Betting Lines for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in a Top-25 SEC Matchup
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with a Top-25 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses in Week 9 after falling to Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday in Nashville.
But the Bayou Bengals will square off against a fiery Texas A&M squad led by quarterback Marcel Reed under center as he leads the No. 3 ranked Aggies into Tiger Stadium.
"He's really pushing the ball downfield more this year," Kelly said of Reed. "Last year he came in as a replacement. He wasn't the starter, and so there's learning going on. You're not sure what he can do.
"They became more comfortable with him, and then him with the offense through spring and preseason camp as the No. 1. It starts to open up the playbook, and that's essentially what they've done. They've opened up the playbook with him."
With kickoff inching closer in Baton Rouge, the final betting lines have been revealed with the Tigers' backs against the wall, according to Vegas.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +114
- Texas A&M: -134
Total
- Over 49.5 (-105)
- Under 49.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Battle Ahead in Tiger Stadium
“When you look at them defensively, they have some outstanding players,” Kelly said. “York is outstanding. He’s all over the field. Howell leads the SEC in sacks and he’s somebody where you have to know where he is all the time.
"Reed is doing an incredible job at the quarterback position. One of the best offensive lines we’re going to see this year.”
