Five LSU Players Who Could Become Fan Favorites in 2026

LSU fans may struggle with identifying familiar faces when the Tigers kick off their season against Clemson. Lane Kiffin brought in 43 new players through the transfer portal, and several will be key starters for this team.

But it won't take long for fans to fall in love with this new-look squad. Championship expectations await Kiffin's team, but it comes with the territory of being an LSU Tiger.

Trey'Dez Green and Whit Weeks are a couple of the returners that fans love, but here are five new players that won't take long to command the fanbase's attention.

Ty Benefield

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Remember the name, Ty Benefield. The Boise State transfer recorded 105 tackles and two interceptions last season. He's an All-Pro-level safety, and his teammate, Green, sang his praises at SEC Media Days.

"From the day that he stepped on campus, you can see it in his eyes; he's the definition of a Tiger," Green said. "He's such a leader, like, when he talks, you feel it in your body, and he's one of those people on defense, if he's out there, you know you got something good."

Benefield has received well-earned hype this offseason. Benefield's play on the field will do the talking soon enough.

Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes' offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Everyone can appreciate a dependable left tackle. That's the exact player LSU is getting with Jordan Seaton.

The Colorado transfer was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the portal. If he lives up to his standards, not much will get past the 6'5" tackle.

Princewill Umanmielen

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few names in college football stand out more than Princewill Umanmielen. The Ole Miss transfer recorded a team-leading nine sacks last season and joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

He's a high-energy and physical defensive end. Umanmielen will rack up plenty of sacks in 2026 and will become a leader for Blake Baker's defense.

TJ Dottery

LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Dottery is another Ole Miss player who came over to LSU with Kiffin. He recorded 98 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last year. Dottery talked about why he came to Baton Rouge this offseason.

"Yes, the biggest factor for me, honestly, was LSU itself, about the rich history and defense and talented players they've had--on both sides of the ball," Dottery said at SEC Media Days. "I felt like that was an opportunity I could see myself being a part of."

Sam Leavitt

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saving the best for last, Sam Leavitt could become an LSU icon if he can help this team excel. The former Arizona State quarterback has high expectations, but he's bringing experience and elite talent.

It could take some time to develop chemistry and timing with his wide receivers, but with Kiffin at his side, the ceiling is very high for Leavitt.

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