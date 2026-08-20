LSU Tigers Put Eight Players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

The SEC is an undeniably talented conference. It consistently produces quality NFL talent and features some of the best teams in the country.

The LSU Tigers have been absent from those conversations since the program captured a national championship in 2019. In fact, the Tigers haven't really been close. LSU hopes with Lane Kiffin at the helm, that can change.

The Tigers debuted at No. 11 in the 2026 Preseason AP Poll, further increasing the expectations and pressure on this year's team. But this roster is loaded with star players, and that's been showcased this offseason.

Who Made the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team?

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams were released, and the Tigers had eight players, including a conference-best five players on the first team.

First-Team: Trey'Dez Green (TE), Jordan Seaton (OL), Princewill Umanmielen (DE), Whit Weeks (LB), Grant Chadwick (P)

Second-Team: DJ Pickett (DB)

Third-Team: Braelin Moore (C), Ty Benefield (DB)

The recognition is mainly built around Blake Baker's defense. They have a player at each level of this group. Umanmielen is the leader of the defensive line. The Ole Miss transfer recorded nine sacks last season and is expected to do the same in Baton Rouge.

Weeks and Pickett aren't surprising picks for these teams. Two of the major returning players will have a massive impact this season. But Benefield's placement on the third team is surprising.

The Boise State transfer is an intriguing piece to Baker's defense. The coaching staff raved about his abilities as a ball-hawking safety with incredible instincts. Benefield is a quarterback in the secondary because of his impressive knowledge and awareness of the game. By the end of the season, he should be in consideration for first or second teams.

Meanwhile, three offensive players made the list: Green, Seaton, and Moore. Green could produce an all-time season for the Tigers. He's got the intangibles to be an unstoppable force, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he sets new program records.

Was Sam Leavitt Snubbed?

Quarterback Sam Leavitt during LSU Football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was an interesting omission from this list. Trinidad Chambliss, Arch Manning, and Gunner Stockton were the three quarterbacks represented, but Leavitt should've had a case for the third team.

Leavitt's injury concerns may have played a factor, but that is in the past. At full strength, he's proven to be one of the elite quarterbacks in college football, and it appears he'll have to prove it once again this year. His absence from this list could add more fuel to the fire.

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