Five-Star LSU Football Offensive Lineman Has Brian Kelly's Attention This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Spring Camp last Thursday.
After multiple weeks of tinkering the offensive line, Kelly and Co. believe the Tigers have the proper pieces to put together the "puzzle" moving forward.
It's no secret LSU has a myriad of weapons to work with along the offensive line, but finding the correct combination will be of the utmost important during Fall Camp in August.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
For Kelly, he's been impressed with his youngsters this offseason; namely the likes of Carius Curne, DJ Pickett, etc.
"I just think overall, the understanding of how to go out and compete in practice has been really, for me, outstanding for the young guys to pick it up, like Solomon Thomas and Carius Curne," Kelly said.
"They've done an incredible job as young players coming in and understanding how to compete. The DJ Pickett's, all of our mid-year freshmen, have come in and really have adapted so quickly. And I guess that's why they're mid-years, right?
"They're so far ahead of their freshman counterparts that it really does show why they were able to graduate early from high school, because they were much more mature."
Kelly continued raving about his early-enrollees and the strides they have taken this offseason throughout their first Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
"Those kids have done an incredible job of really blending in and showing that they belong right away. They're going to be so far ahead coming into camp relative to being able to compete. That's been kind of a surprise to me," Kelly added.
"This is the first class that I've had at mid-semester where it's not like, 'that guy is so far away.' It just feels like they've been here, and that's been a bit of a surprise."
One prospect that Kelly and the LSU staff remains high on is five-star freshman Carius Curne.
The true freshman is a player that LSU's shot-caller detailed as an instant impact piece on National Signing Day.
Kelly raved about Curne's tools and how he is "physically ready" to play in the SEC after coming in at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds in January.
Now, it's about continuing to adapt to life in Baton Rouge and looking to make an instant impact this upcoming fall.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: Carius Curnes Potential
“Carius Curne has the opportunity to walk in and take a starting guard spot in Baton Rouge next season. With what was supposed to be a dominant offensive line unit, the Tigers offense struggled to move the ball on the ground consistently,” O3 Sports scout Cody Bellaire wrote.
“Curne has college-ready size standing in at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds and is excellent in the run game. In addition to needing an upgrade on the interior, the Tigers could lose both starting offensive tackles – Will Campbell and Emery Jones – the the NFL Draft, opening more opportunities for Curne to end up in LSU’s starting five.”
“The Marion (Ark.) High standout posted some eye-popping testing numbers at college camps in addition to elite weight room numbers and rare acrobatic skills for a prospect of his size,” On3’s Charles Power wrote. “It’s not surprising that college staffs view Curne as a top athlete on either side of the ball.”
