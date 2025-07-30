Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Offensive Lineman Suffers Foot Injury Ahead of Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers opened Fall Camp on Wednesday morning with the program taking the practice fields in Baton Rouge.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's been a beneficial stretch this offseason with the final phase now underway for Kelly's crew.
LSU enters Fall Camp with multiple position battles to keep tabs on with the offensive line arguably the most important one to monitor.
On Wednesday, Kelly revealed that true freshman offensive lineman Solomon Thomas will be out for training camp due to a broken foot.
According to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, Thomas broke his fifth metatarsal in his foot and is out for one month.
Thomas signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect where he made the move to sign with the program over the Florida State Seminoles down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Florida native will be a name to watch once healthy again with an opportunity to compete for second-team reps.
Kelly and Co. will navigate a critical stretch in Baton Rouge through August with the program looking to identify the right first-team offensive line.
On Day 1 of Fall Camp, LSU rolled out LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
Along the second-team, a name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Carius Curne as he looks to battle for early playing time.
LSU signed both Curne and Thomas as the top two offensive line prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Class with Thomas now sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
