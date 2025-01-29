Five-Star LSU Football Running Back Receives Unique NFL Comparison
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry has made his way to Baton Roue as an early-enrollee with all eyes on the coveted Louisiana native.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 of 2024 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
After putting pen to paper with LSU on National Signing Day in December, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
Now, the NFL comparisons are rolling in with the latest one coming from Rivals.
We've seen On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire compare Berry to football great Reggie Bush, but now a new one has rolled in via Rivals.
The Comparison: De'Von Achane.
Rivals also joined On3 Sports in adding that Berry has Reggie Bush flare to his game as well:
"The USC coaching staff reportedly compared Berry with Reggie Bush and while it sounds like hyperbole (or maybe a recruiting tactic for the five-star to come play for the Trojans) it’s not so outlandish. Both Berry and Bush were listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds in high school. Both were incredibly fast, dynamic, used all over the field and tough to tackle.
"Bush played in the NFL at 203 pounds so Berry will need to fill out a bunch once he gets to LSU but he absolutely has the frame to do it. If he can keep his speed and versatility, the comp to Bush is kind of right there in terms of playing style."
Now, he's arrived in Baton Rouge after enrolling early with the program in January.
It's a decision that will benefit Berry in the long run with the chance to get acclimated to a college regimen sooner rather than later.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers in December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Berry's mother echoed the same sentiment in an interview with The Advocate:
"Being from the South, you know the hospitality here was overwhelming, as opposed to all of the other colleges that we visited," Tonika said. "And what we looked at was the family. We are big on family. And when we went to LSU, we weren't introduced to one set group of (people). We were introduced to parents, coaches, other athletes. It was just like a family."
