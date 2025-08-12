Five-Star LSU Football Tight End, Louisiana Native Turning Heads in Fall Camp
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green continues navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with a focus on adding weight and becoming more of a "complete" player for the Tigers.
The former five-star prospect, and No. 2 rated tight end in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, showed flashes of what's to come during his true freshman season last fall.
Now, the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is ready to take on an expanded role with the Bayou Bengals in 2025 with an opportunity to become a lethal red zone threat.
"That's one of my biggest aspects in football is the red zone. I call the red zone the 'Green Zone' because I feel like that's my zone. I have to execute every play 100% correctly when I get down there in that red zone," Green said on Tuesday.
"I love it when people think they're gonna stop me. That just makes me go harder."
Green took strides in the right direction in LSU's bowl game last January with star tight end Mason Taylor opting out of his final game with the program to further prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
From there, Green had the chance to take reps as the starting tight end where he flourished.
The dynamic offensive weapon ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He lined up as the starting tight end and third wide receiver for the program with his versatility on full display.
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," Kelly said after the bowl game. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly continued. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
Now, with the 2025 season inching closer, what has Green been focusing on ahead of his sophomore campaign for the LSU Tigers?
Green's Weight Gain Process
"Gaining weight was the biggest aspect of everything. I had to gain 20 pounds since I've been in fall camp. That was the biggest thing, I'm all in on football right now. That's my focus. I did gain 20 pounds and I ate like five meals a day.
"Soul food. A lot of fried chicken, red beans and rice, jambalaya, stuff like that. I was 252 pounds in the bowl game so I know how to handle the weight well. I'm at 245 now. Over the past couple of weeks I've gained 20 pounds."
Green's Development as a Blocker
"I've gotten a lot better, coach [Alex] Atkins is helping me out a lot with my hands. My hands were tight and they used to be up above the pads because I was so tall. He's treated me like a tackle, not like a tight end so my blocking has improved and I'll continue to get better with that."
"I had to work on my flexibility. Me being 6-foot-7, I have to get low. If I don't get low I'm gonna get blown up in the backfield. That's been the biggest part, lots of stretches."
Now, with the 2025 season inching closer, the tight end tandem of Green and Oklahoma Sooners transfer Bauer Sharp is set to unlock a different element for LSU's offense this fall.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.