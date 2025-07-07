Five-Star LSU Football Defensive Lineman Shows Eye-Opening Body Transformation
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the offseason in Baton Rouge with multiple returning players poised for breakout campaigns in 2025.
Louisiana native Dominick McKinley is a returnee that continues emerging as a name to know heading into the fall after beginning to trend in the right direction last year.
McKinley, a former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers as one of the top defensive linemen in America.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 306-pounder out of Lafayette (La.) is looking to make a name for himself in Baton Rouge.
During his true freshman campaign, McKinley logged three sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in 10 games played.
After working his way back from a turf toe injury suffered during Fall Camp, McKinley looked the part towards the backend of the season.
"He's had a bit of a setback with turf toe and it's been fairly significant. He's getting scarring down on that joint which is allowing him to do much more. He's on our demo squad right now and he's doing a nice job. He's a young man that we have an eye towards playing this year but we gotta get him healthy first," Kelly said last September.
"There's a lot of things going on in your first year. He's playing college football, he's going to class and now he's dealing with an injury for the first time. His future is bright but it's gonna take a little bit longer to get him there," Kelly added.
This offseason has been a big one for McKinley, according to a source, where he's reshaped his body ahead of his second season with the program.
He's trimmed body fat this offseason while dominating the weight room. McKinley is currently listed at 6-foot-6, 306 pounds heading into the season.
McKinley is poised to be the LSU Tigers' starting defensive tackle this upcoming season with all eyes on the jump he makes in year two with the program.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.