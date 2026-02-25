LSU Football's Harold Perkins Reveals NFL Franchise That He Would Love to Play For

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins continues navigating offseason work ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft with this week's Combine providing an opportunity to elevate his stock.

After a four-year stint in Baton Rouge, the versatile defender is off to the NFL with evaluators looking to see him up close and personal during Combine work in Indianapolis.

"Perkins remains one of the most explosive defensive weapons in the class, thriving as a gap-shooting disruptor with elite closing speed and the versatility to blitz from the edge, slot or second level," CBS Sports wrote.

"His sideline-to-sideline range and relentless motor allow him to impact plays across all three levels. The concerns center on size limitations against bigger linemen and inconsistent coverage awareness in zone concepts."

Perkins' stock has been all over the place across the last handful of months, but there is production on his resumé from LSU where he racked up 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles over his career.

He logged 366 snaps in the box and 250 snaps as a slot corner in 2025 with his versatility on full display

The dynamic weapon also picked off three passes this past season, but has had sporadic showings across his time in Baton Rouge.

I asked #LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins about the possibility of playing for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/zRMcCE4sOa — Timothy J Jones (@tjayjones8) February 25, 2026

Now, as Perkins works through the NFL Combine, he revealed a team that piques his interest: the New Orleans Saints.

"It would feel good. I'd still be in the city that I grew up in. I love the Saints - I'm a Saints fan. But if they don't come get me, I'm sorry I ain't a Saints fan no more," Perkins jokingly said.

As Perkins navigates NFL Combine preparation and offseason work, there will remain questions surrounding his productivity and true position - along with buzz surrounding an ACL tear in 2024 - but the versatile defender is a player with tremendous upside.

Now, Perkins will work alongside Garrett Nussmeier and other Tigers in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine as multiple members of LSU's 2025 roster look to improve their stock.

