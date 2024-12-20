Former Five-Star LSU Football Safety Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw former five-star defensive back Sage Ryan enter the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2024 season.
Ryan had spent four seasons with the LSU program where he started in various spots in the defensive backfield.
In 2024, he logged over 500 snaps for the Tigers' defense while rotating between both the cornerback and safety slots. Ryan started in nine of LSU's 12 games in the regular season after finishing with 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one sack, six pass breakups and one interception.
During his four seasons with the LSU Tigers, Ryan tallied 111 total tackles, three forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups and one interception.
Now, he's off to his next destination after announcing where he will play his final season of eligibility.
Ryan will head to Oxford where he will suit up for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025. He'll face the LSU Tigers on Sept, 27.
Ryan is one of 17 Tigers to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal while LSU has signed 11 members via the free agent market.
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Who's found a new home?
EDGE Dashawn Womack: Ole Miss Rebels
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw former five-star defensive end Dashawn Womack elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Womack, one of the top edge rushers in America out of the 2023 Recruiting Class, made his way to Death Valley with lofty expectations.
Despite this, it was a challenging stretch for Womack after struggling to crack the rotation during his pair of seasons with the program.
The former five-star was stuck behind the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson in 2024 with the duo handling business this fall.
But looking forward all signs pointed towards Womack taking on an expanded role for the Tigers next season in 2025.
Now, Womack has made the decision to put his time with LSU in the rearview mirror and take his talents elsewhere to make an impact.
Last Thursday, the talented edge rusher revealed he has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.
Womack totaled 11 career tackles during his two seasons with LSU and 2.5 sacks. Now, he's headed to Oxford with an opportunity to take that next step with his new program.
Safety Jordan Allen: Houston Cougars
LSU saw Louisiana native Jordan Allen, the Tigers' starting safety during the first few weeks of the season, elect to enter the Transfer Portal last week.
Once the portal was officially open for business, Allen's name was in the system with several premier programs reaching out and expressing interest.
Then, after mulling over his options, Allen revealed where his transfer destination would be: The Houston Cougars.
Willie Fritz and Co. lock in the former three-star safety out of The Boot that has an opportunity to step in and make an impact instantly.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
WR CJ Daniels: Miami Hurricanes
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU during the 2024 season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.
Now, after one season with the program, Daniels has found his next destination: The Miami Hurricanes.
LB Xavier Atkins: Auburn Tigers
Atkins, a four-star linebacker and Louisiana native, became a key name to watch once officially in the portal with several suitors lining up for his services.
Once in the system, Atkins was rated as the No. 6 linebacker in the free agent market with SEC schools beginning to reach out instantly.
He showed flashes of promise during his lone season with the Bayou Bengals after taking on an "expanded role" once Harold Perkins suffered an injury early in the year.
Atkins played in seven games in 2024 where he logged three total tackles for the Bayou Bengals.
After 10 days in the portal, he revealed via social media on Wednesday that he will suit up for the Auburn Tigers in 2025.
S Kylin Jackson: TCU
Jackson, a former Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal market with a slew of schools gauging interest.
He redshirted in his first season with the Tigers in 2023 while battling the injury bug, but will be a player programs are willing to take a "gamble" on.
Jackson signed with the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M and a myriad of other top programs out of high school.
Now, after a stint in the Transfer Portal, Jackson will head to the Lone Star State for the 2025 season after making his decision. He'll transfer to TCU and join the Horned Frogs.
