Former Five-Star LSU Football Safety Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Program

BREAKING: LSU transfer Safety Sage Ryan has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 200 S totaled 111 Tackles, 12 PD, 3 FF, 1 INT, & 1 Sack in his time with the Tigers



1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/jsXhTI2d8e