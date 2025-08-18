LSU Country

Former LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Compares Texas QB Arch Manning to Tigers Icon

Orgeron believes the first-year starter can make an instant impact for the Longhorns, compares him to a Tiger great.

Zack Nagy

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron remains in headlines despite being away from college football for the last four seasons.

Orgeron, who spearheaded the Bayou Bengals run to a 2019 National Championship, pieced together arguably the greatest roster in college football history.

Led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, the Tigers capped off an undefeated season in Baton Rouge with a title on the resumé.

For Burrow, the iconic quarterback completed 402 out of 527 passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions in one of the best seasons of all-time.

He also rushed for 368 yards and 5 touchdowns, accumulating 6,039 yards of total offense.

LSU Tigers Football: Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hugs quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after defeating Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 9, 2019. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Orgeron believes another signal-caller can become next in line as the face of college football.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is set to take over as the Longhorns' starting quarterback with Orgeron providing praise for the youngster.

"Arch is as close to, or maybe as good as, Joe [Burrow] as I've seen. And I've never said that about anybody," Orgeron said on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take.

Texas Longhorns Football: Arch Manning.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Orgeron also revealed his interest in getting back on the sidelines and returning to coaching while making an appearance on the podcast.

“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.

"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”

Orgeron was let go from the LSU program after back-to-back losing seasons in Baton Rouge following the iconic 2019 National Championship season.

“Yes,” Orgeron said in 2022 when asked by Patrick if LSU was fair to him. “I do believe that. Listen, I left LSU with no regrets. I knew that one day it was going to happen.

"Look, you can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. They were very fair to me.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting

LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback

No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football