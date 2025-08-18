Former LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Compares Texas QB Arch Manning to Tigers Icon
Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron remains in headlines despite being away from college football for the last four seasons.
Orgeron, who spearheaded the Bayou Bengals run to a 2019 National Championship, pieced together arguably the greatest roster in college football history.
Led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, the Tigers capped off an undefeated season in Baton Rouge with a title on the resumé.
For Burrow, the iconic quarterback completed 402 out of 527 passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions in one of the best seasons of all-time.
He also rushed for 368 yards and 5 touchdowns, accumulating 6,039 yards of total offense.
Now, Orgeron believes another signal-caller can become next in line as the face of college football.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is set to take over as the Longhorns' starting quarterback with Orgeron providing praise for the youngster.
"Arch is as close to, or maybe as good as, Joe [Burrow] as I've seen. And I've never said that about anybody," Orgeron said on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take.
Orgeron also revealed his interest in getting back on the sidelines and returning to coaching while making an appearance on the podcast.
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
Orgeron was let go from the LSU program after back-to-back losing seasons in Baton Rouge following the iconic 2019 National Championship season.
“Yes,” Orgeron said in 2022 when asked by Patrick if LSU was fair to him. “I do believe that. Listen, I left LSU with no regrets. I knew that one day it was going to happen.
"Look, you can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. They were very fair to me.”
