Lane Kiffin Keeping Tabs on Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Amid Recruiting Surge

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in November, but it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from remaining in pursuit.

Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, has taken the Bayou State by storm in 2025 with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services as his process stays hot.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

For the LSU Tigers, the program came out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but others are also intensifying their pursuits.

“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.

“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”

But it's now set to be an uphill climb for the LSU Tigers to sign the No. 1 wide receiver in America next December.

Royal verbally committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in November as the program in the Lone Star State heats up on the recruiting scene.

It's a significant development in Royal's process with the top-ranked wideout continuing to shine on the prep scene, but Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers won't go down without a fight.

Royal is pledged to the Texas Longhorns, but LSU, Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee remain schools in pursuit, according to Rivals.

“I won’t cut relationships off, and I will take visits, but Texas is the school that feels right for me," Royal told Rivals.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to his junior season and he carried his momentum with Royal being named the Catholic League MVP in New Orleans (La.) - a prestigious honor in the Bayou State.

Now, all eyes are on the offseason where Royal will keep in contact with multiple schools despite a Texas commitment as Kiffin and Co. intensify their pursuit further.

