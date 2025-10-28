Former LSU Football DB Calls Brian Kelly 'One Of The Worst Humans I've Been Around'
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football world, LSU head coach Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Across four seasons with the Tigers, Kelly went 34-14 overall with zero College Football Playoff appearances and zero SEC Championship wins with the administration making the move for a change in leadership.
Since the news broke of Kelly's departure, reactions have been pouring in with former players, LSU alumni, and fans of the program weighing in on the move.
On Monday, former LSU defensive back Matthew Langlois took to X to provide his thoughts on Kelly and the decision by the program.
Langlois medically retired from football prior to the 2024 season after dealing with multiple injuries across his time with the LSU Tigers.
A former four-star prospect out of Louisiana, Langlois was a top-five safety in America and one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2021 Recruiting Cycle.
He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022 - creating a ripple effect to close out his career.
Langlois suffered an injury in the home opener against Southern in 2022 where he then missed the remainder of the season along with his entire 2023 season.
Fast forward to Spring Camp in 2024 and Langlois was absent while rehabbing an injury. From there he officially medically retired after dealing with multiple injuries across his career in the purple and gold.
“I’ve been dealing with an ACL injury since the Southern game, which ultimately led to me medically retiring,” Langlois told On3 Sports “I stayed at LSU because I wanted to play for LSU, which I was very close to becoming the player I wanted to be.
“God had other plans and although I would have loved to play for LSU, my body just can’t now. I’ve been rehabbing for the past 22-24 months and I’m finally taking a break from the pain and constant grind to come back and be the player I thought I could be.”
Now, after remaining silent since he departed the LSU program in 2024, Langlois has taken to social media to voice his thoughts on how his time in Baton Rouge ended - along with Kelly's role in the decision.
“I was FORCED to medically retire before I could get a 2nd or 3rd opinion,” Langlois said via X. “When I was playing very well before my injury, I’d hear from Coach Kelly quite often. The second I got injured, not a word since. Genuinely one of the worst humans I’ve been around, ever.”
“Unless you were producing positively for him on the field, he could care less about you,” Langlois added. “He’d pass me in the hallways, not a glimpse, not a word. He’s only in it for the money and himself. Absolutely ruined the culture of LSU football and I hope people see the real Brian Kelly.”
The reactions continue pouring in with Langlois' message clear on his thoughts surrounding the move by the LSU program.
