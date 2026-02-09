Former LSU Football Defensive Staffer Lands New Job at Louisiana Powerhouse School

Former LSU Tigers defensive line coach Kyle Williams will return to the Ruston High School after a short stint on the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

Williams, who spent 13 years in the NFL with Buffalo Bills, joined the Tigers last offseason after five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ruston High School.

“Kyle brings an impressive resume to our staff,” former LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s a quality individual with high character. He’s a great husband and father and really someone you want recruiting student-athletes here to LSU. We are really excited about his addition to our staff.”

Williams served as the anchor of an LSU defense during his playing days in Baton Rouge that ranked among the nation’s best during his four seasons at LSU. Williams twice earned All-SEC honors and was named first-team All-America as a senior in 2005.

As a sophomore in 2003, Williams started the final eight games of the season for the Tigers, helping LSU to a 13-1 record and a victory over Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship. LSU’s 2003 defense led the nation in total yards allowed per game (252.0) and points allowed per contest (11.0).

Now, after a one-year stint as the defensive line coach for the LSU Tigers, Willams will return to Ruston (La.) as both Assistant Athletics Director and Assistant Head Coach, according to the Lincoln Parish Journal.

“I’m very excited to have him back,” Ruston High Head Coach Jerrod Baugh said. “On a personal level, we have become really good friends. I told him when they decided to come back, selfishly, it had ended up hurting me more as a friend than a coach when he left (last year). I’ll just be happy personally that he’s back, and the kids will be excited, as well.

“We’re working on ironing out logistics (staff-wise), but just being able to get him back is the biggest part. He and (Current Defensive Coordinator Marcus) Yanez have already been talking about how to work together moving forward.”

LSU recently hired South Carolina Gamecocks defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to take over after Williams' departure where the coveted assistant has quickly hit the ground running.

