New York Giants 'Desired' LSU Football Staffer Prior to Recent Hiring of Matt Nagy

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. continues generating significant interest at the NFL level this offseason despite inking a historic contract with the Tigers in December.

After Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at LSU, Weis Jr. also made the move to the Bayou State to join his staff as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

But NFL franchises have kept tabs on Weis Jr. despite Kiffin making him paid a historic salary.

The coveted offensive mind had his name circulating on social media surrounding a potential job opening on the New York Giants' staff - where his former quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently making his presence felt.

Despite the interest from the Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, Weis Jr. made his intentions clear that he wanted to remain in Baton Rouge with Kiffin and Co.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On3 Sports' Chris Low revealed the news last week: “Charlie Weis Jr. continues to receive interest from NFL teams, and given the job he did with the Ole Miss offense, he will remain a commodity,” Low said.

“The Eagles did reach out about their OC job, but Weis tells me he’s 100 percent committed to LSU and wants to stay in the college game.”

Now, the New York Giants have made their offensive coordinator hire after inking a deal with Matt Nagy on Tuesday morning.

But recent reports indicate that there was a strong desire from the Giants to get a deal done with Weis Jr. prior to hiring Nagy.

“There was a strong desire from the Giants to get Charlie Weis Jr. to New York, specifically for Jaxson Dart,” SNY’s Connor Hughes wrote via X.

“The young QB loves him from their time together at Ole Miss. Ultimately, Weiss didn’t want to leave LSU.”

There was a strong desire from the #Giants to get Charlie Weis Jr. to New York, specifically for Jaxson Dart. The young QB loves him from their time together at Ole Miss. Ultimately, Weiss didn’t want to leave LSU. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 3, 2026

Now, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers heading to the 2026 season with Weis Jr.'s offensive mind set to spearhead the program's approach with an embarrassment of riches to work with at his disposal.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with an opportunity to make a statement in the new-look coaching staff's inaugural season.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: