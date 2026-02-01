No. 1 EDGE in America Reveals Reason for Committing to LSU Football and Lane Kiffin

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant made his way back to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.

Bryant checks in as No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't slowed down the coaching staff's pursuit.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff making sure to continue a relentless push.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond flew up to South Carolina this week for a visit with the top-ranked defender where the savvy recruiters locking in another visit with Bryant.

Fast forward to the weekend and the No. 1 edge rusher arrived in The Boot for a multi-day stay.

#LSU is currently hosting the No. 1 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 4-star, Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle committed to Lane Kiffin and Co. in early January.



Now, the coaching staff will have the top-ranked EDGE spend time in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay. pic.twitter.com/RTpTBjYbpR — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 31, 2026

Now, with LSU holding the verbal commitment, the program isn't slowing down in their pursuit, but why did Bryant initially pledge to the program?

“Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that.

"He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to Bryant's standout junior campaign in 2025 and he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after hiring former South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas.

Now, LSU holds the verbal commitment and isn't slowing down the pursuit for the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: