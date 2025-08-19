Former LSU Football Quarterback, Five-Star Prospect Named Starter at New School
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard has navigated a unique college career to this point after making the move to his third program.
Howard, a former Top-50 recruit in America, signed with LSU in the 2022 Recruiting Class prior to spending his first season in Baton Rouge.
Following one year with the Bayou Bengals, Howard elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
The destination of choice quickly became with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, after spending two seasons in Oxford as the third-string quarterback, Howard once again entered the Transfer Portal.
This time, the Louisiana native made the decision return to his home-state and suit up for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Howard was born and raised in Lafayette (La.) where he shined for the St. Thomas More Cougars during his high school career.
After three seasons of college ball where he totaled only 10 career passing attempts for 63 yards, it was time to get on the field with the Ragin' Cajuns providing an opportunity to do so.
Fast forward to Tuesday evening and the former LSU and Ole Miss quarterback has been named the starter for the Ragin' Cajuns.
In his first season of college under head coach Brian Kelly, LSU's shot-caller had this to say of Howard and his progression:
“I would say every day that he is with us, there's more knowledge because I'm in the meetings with the quarterbacks. He has a great football knowledge. He is mentally strong. He believes he is better than every quarterback we have, which is awesome. I love that,” Kelly said.
“I don't mean that in any way other than he just has that kind of make-up, which is what you want. He respects everybody in the room. But, yeah, he continues to develop, and we have a good feeling about him.”
Now, after three seasons of serving as a backup signal-caller, Howard will enter a situation where he will be thrown in the fire immediately for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Louisiana quarterbacks Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge have run out of eligibility; leaving the program with limited options.
