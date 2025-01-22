Former LSU Football Quarterback Signs Contract Extension with Texas Longhorns
Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris continues his ascension as one of the top front office executives at the collegiate level with the Texas Longhorns.
Harris, who suited up for the Tigers from 2014-17 while playing in 24 games for the program, transferred to Norh Carolina for his final season of eligibility.
Now, he's cruising up the ranks as one of the top general managers in college football on Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns staff.
“I wanted to make sure that I had somebody in that role that that I was connected to on another level and I think my time with Brandon has allowed me to do that,” Sarkisian said. “I think he thinks a lot like me, which is important — as much as I try to kind of oversee it all, I want to make sure if I can’t be in a meeting that somebody is thinking and speaking on my behalf that is on the same wavelength as me.”
“I just couldn’t be more excited,” Sarkisian continued. “I think he’s a rock star in our profession and he’s gonna be in high-level roles for a long time.”
Harris was promoted to General Manager of the program in February of 2024 where he has now inked an extension with one of the top programs in America.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Harris will be one of the highest-paid college football front office officials in the country.
Harris began his career with the Longhorns in 2019 in an analyst role under Tom Herman in Austin (Tex.).
From 2021-24, he served as the Director of Recruiting for the Longhorns before a promotion to General Manager in February of 2024.
As General Manager, Harris is "responsible for roster management, navigating NIL and handling negotiations with agents among other tasks." The contract renewal comes shortly after the news of Sarkisian’s extension with the Longhorns amidst NFL head coaching buzz.
The General Manager role is as critical as ever in the current state of college football with NIL taking over as it stands along with revenue-sharing entering the mix in the next few months.
For Harris, he'll now be with the Texas Longhorns for the foreseeable future after inking a contract extension with the club.
The LSU Bio: "Played in 25 games over three years with the Tigers from 2014-16 … Started 15 times, including all 12 games as a sophomore in 2015 … Posted a 10-5 mark as a starter, going 0-1 in 2014, 9-3 in 2015 and 1-1 in 2016 … Finished career completing 187-of-347 passes for 2,756 yards, 20 TDs, and 10 interceptions … Added 370 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns … Opted to transfer from LSU for his senior season … Will graduate from LSU in the summer of 2017."
