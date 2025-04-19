Former LSU Football Safety, Prized Texas Prospect Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the NCAA Transfer Portal back open for business.
The spring window has officially arrived with the Bayou Bengals seeing a former member of the program re-enter the free agent market.
Ryan Yaites, who signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class, is back in the Transfer Portal.
Yaites departed LSU after one season with Kelly's program prior to signing with the Cal Bears last offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder posted 16 tackles across 12 games for the Bears during the 2024 season on the West Coast.
The Denton (Tex.) native was one of the most prized prospects in the Lone Star State coming out of high school with the Tigers reeling in his services.
Now, Yaites is back on the market in search of his third school in as many years.
For the Tigers, the current expectation is that LSU will be "quiet" during the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said on Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
