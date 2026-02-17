LSU Football Youngsters Helping Recruit No. 1 Wide Receiver Committed to SEC Rival

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains the top priority for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle amid a serious push this offseason.

Royal checks in as No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't stopped multiple Southeastern Conference schools from pursuing with force - including LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full court press on Royal.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's pledge on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

It's no sscret Louisiana is home to a myriad of top athletes with LSU recruiting The Boot for their top players.

The Bayou Bengals landed Louisiana native Harlem Berry - the No. 1 running back in America [2025] - where he immediately put America on notice as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and LSU landed the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana once Jabari Mack went public with a commitment decision.

Now, the pair of high-profile Louisiana natives are pushing for Royal where the duo was seen working out with the No. 1 wide receiver in America over the weekend:

Royal will take an official visit to LSU in May, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI, along with trips to Tennessee and Florida for multi-day stays.

The nation's No. 1 wide receiver has felt the love from Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff, but with a verbal pledge to Texas, it remains an uphill climb for the Bayou Bengals as the hometown program eyes a flip from Royal.

