Nation's No. 1 WR, Texas Longhorns Commit a 'Recruitment to Watch' Amid LSU Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting tral this offseason with the program checking in with multiple priority prospects in the 2027 cycle.

There's a primary focus on building a wall around Louisiana with the new-look coaching staff beginning to develop relationships across the state.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

But there is one target that stands out among the rest: Easton Royal.

The New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver checks in as the No. 1 pass-catcher in America with the Tigers battling for his pledge, but it's set to be an uphill climb with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns currently holding the verbal commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch after earning the five-star's pledge on Nov. 29 - one day before Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Royal's recruitment will be "one to monitor" with the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators locking in official visits for the offseason amid a critical stretch.

Now, as Kiffin and Co. continue their pursuit of America's No. 1 rated wide receiver, all eyes are on the offseason with an official visit set for the weekend of May 28-30.

