Former LSU Tigers Team Captain Files Lawsuit Against School
Former LSU defensive back Greg Brooks, the team captain for the Tigers in 2023 whose career ended after the discovery of a brain tumor last fall, is suing the school and its affiliated medical center for negligence. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports first reported.
Brooks is "accusing coaches of inaction and trainers of misdiagnosis" as well as "claims against the surgeon who operated on him," according to Dellenger.
The story of Brooks a season ago took America by storm. The Louisiana native earned the role as a team captain for the Tigers before playing in just two games in 2023.
He participated in a pair games against both Florida State and Grambling State before an MRI discovered a brain tumor.
Dellenger reports: "Brooks accuses the coaching staff of encouraging him to practice and play while ill by threatening his starting position, and he levies claims against team trainers for not appropriately diagnosing his condition and refusing, for weeks, to recommend him to a neurological specialist."
Both LSU and Our Lady of the Lake released statements to Yahoo Sports:
“First, and foremost, our prayers remain with Greg for his continued healing and recovery. Due to patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we can’t comment on specific individuals or situations,” a statement from the hospital said. “The neurosurgical team at Our Lady of the Lake is among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance. Providing excellent healthcare to those we serve is our top priority.”
The school wrote, "While LSU cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Greg Brooks remains in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to work through the rehabilitation process. Since the beginning of our agreement with our Championship Health Partner, Our Lady of the Lake, they have provided exceptional medical care for our student-athletes in all of our sports.”
A year after Brooks' brain surgery, the former LSU defensive back cannot walk, cannot use his right hand and has considering difficulty speaking.
“Greg will likely need care for the rest of his life for the injuries he sustained as a result of his providers’ malpractice,” the document submitted to Yahoo Sports says. “Obviously, Greg will also never be able to play football again and he will likely never be able to work and/or care for himself without the assistance of others.”
A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10th in front of Judge Tiffany Foxsworth-Roberts.
