Garrett Nussmeier's Father Set to Interview for New Orleans Saints OC Position
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season after a productive first year as the starter for the Tigers.
Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a rollercoaster redshirt-junior campaign for the purple and gold with unfinished business for Brian Kelly's program.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
"When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes," 247Sports said. "Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M.
"Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help."
Last weekend, Nussmeier had the chance to take the spotlight off of himself during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown in New Orleans (La.).
All eyes were on his father, Doug Nussmeier, with his Eagles club taking the field in the Casesars SuperDome for the Super Bowl clash.
[Doug} Nussmeier currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for Philadelphia, but there remains buzz that he could make a return to Louisiana.
Nussmeier is a candidate for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Now, he's locked in an interview for early this week with the opportunity to reunite with newly named Saints head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore and Nussmeier have history together where they served on the Eagles' coaching staff in the past.
The new shot-caller for the New Orleans Saints has begun the interview process for coordinators to fill out his staff. Nussmeier is one interviewee with LSU ties, but he isn't the only one.
Moore and Co. sat down with Daronte Jones, who served as the LSU program's defensive coordinator on Ed Orgeron's staff, on Saturday. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the interview date.
On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Saints had requested to interview the current Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the defensive coordinator position.
Now, an interview has taken place.
Since departing Baton Rouge, Jones has been on the Viking staff for the past three seasons.
The former LSU defensive coordinator will look to get another opportunity to make his way to the Bayou State with the New Orleans Saints wrapping up an interview with him.
