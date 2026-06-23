Here is The Path to Playing Time for LSU Tigers Freshman Aiden Hall

The LSU Tigers are gearing up for what could be a massive season for the program. After a forgettable 2025, the program has turned to head coach Lane Kiffin to get the Tigers back in the spotlight of the college football world.

Kiffin has wasted little time bringing in top talent to Baton Rouge. The coaching staff has been on an absolute tear as it comes to carving out the 2027 recruiting class. As for 2026, the Tigers brought in the top transfer portal class and a very solid recruiting class.

One of the talents in the 2026 recruiting class was four-star New Orleans, Louisiana, native safety Aiden Hall, who was listed as the No. 21 safety in the class, and could find himself on the field in his true freshman season.

Making Things Interesting

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As the Tigers get closer to the start of fall camp, it seems to be pretty clear who the starting strong safety will be for LSU this season.

Tamarcus Cooley is coming off his first season with the program. After a one year stint with the Maryland Terrapins and then a season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, it seems Cooley has found his home in the Tigers' secondary. Last season, Cooley was all over the field for the Tigers, earning 70 total tackles and two interceptions.

While it seems like the strong safety position is Cooley's to lose, it's the second spot that could be really up for grabs.

Finding A Spot

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers safety Jhase Thomas (28) celebrates with cornerback DJ Pickett (3) after a play during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After Cooley, the strong safety position is looking at a lot of inexperience. The second string spot on the depth chart may be between Hall and redshirt freshman Jhase Thomas.

Thomas, who is also a Louisiana native, has the same backstory as Hall. A four-star talent from the 2025 class, who was also ranked the 21st best safety in his class.

If things go according to plan, Thomas will fill that second-string spot, with Hall filling Thomas' shoes as a potential redshirt candidate. However, there's a chance Hall makes things interesting during fall camp when it comes to a position battle.

Too much talent is always going to be a good thing when building a football roster. If Kiffin is hoping to rebuild this program back to where everyone expects them to be, then having a piece like Hall is a step in the right direction.

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