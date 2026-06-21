LSU Flips 2027 Three-Star WR Gary Burney Jr., Tigers Recruiting Heater Continues

The LSU Tigers have been moving at a rapid pace when it comes to the recruiting trail. It almost feels like head coach Lane Kiffin has landed a commitment nearly every day this summer.

In order to get this program to where the athletic department and the fan base believe it can be, bringing in talent will be the top priority.

On Sunday, Kiffin and his coaching staff got even more good news as it pertains to the 2027 recruiting class. It appears the hot streak this coaching staff is on is showing no signs of slowing down.

Come On Down

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Gary Burney Jr. has Flipped his Commitment from Houston to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 WR had been Committed to the Cougars since May 30th



“I knew this was home since a child.”https://t.co/4l55DxnsCX pic.twitter.com/3j8kVa3X87 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2026

On3/Rivals national recruiting and transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett has reported that 2027 three-star wide receiver Gary Burney Jr. has flipped his commitment from the Houston Cougars to the LSU Tigers.

According to Rivals, Burney Jr. is the 122nd best wide receiver in the 2027 class. Aside from the Cougars and the Tigers, the Bossier City, Louisiana, native held offers from the Cincinnati Bearcats, Pittsburgh Panthers, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Where Are The Tigers Now?

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the addition of Burney, the Tigers currently hold the 10th-best recruiting class for 2027 and the fifth-best in the SEC.

Burney joins a Tigers class that has two other receivers. The three-star receiver joins four-star wide receivers Ah'Mari Stevens and Cade Cooper.

At the moment, the Tigers' 2027 recruiting class is highlighted by five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who committed to the program back in May. Just in June, the Tigers have received 10 commitments for the 2027 class.

It's been a big summer already, and with the momentum this coaching staff is riding right now, don't be surprised if they land a few more players for the 2027 class before the thick of fall camp arrives for the 2026 team.

Getting What They Paid For

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The LSU athletic department wanted Coach Kiffin to lead this program for many reasons. One was that Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss was shredding every SEC challenger they faced. But maybe the biggest asset Kiffin brings to Baton Rouge is his ability to recruit.

Kiffin is winning everything a first-year coach needs to win before they coach their first game. Continuing this hot streak of recruiting is only going to bleed into the confidence this program will have when they take the field in September. What's the next big announcement for this program? Whatever it is, fans won't have to wait long

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