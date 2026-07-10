How Lane Kiffin Is Building a Different Kind of LSU Offense

Lane Kiffin didn’t take the head coaching job at LSU to merely replicate what he did in six seasons at Ole Miss.

Kiffin left Oxford for the opportunity to win at a higher level. He took the LSU job for the rich program history, the vast resources, and the opportunity it represents for his own legacy.

While the start of his time in Baton Rouge looks very similar to what made him successful with the Rebels, thinking he’ll do everything the way he did at Ole Miss is a misconception. That is especially true when talking about his LSU offense, which, yes, will undoubtedly be the same scheme he’s used throughout his career.

Yet, the way he’s building that offense at LSU is already different from what college football fans have come to expect from a Kiffin-led team.

Built to Sustain in the SEC

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Kiffin formula to success in Oxford offensively was more of the flash variety. His Rebels’ offense was among the fastest units in the SEC, running plays at an insane pace. There were two things you could count on with a Kiffin offense: that explosive, no-huddle pace, and a wide receiver room full of track-like speed.

And while Kiffin won’t suddenly abandon that no-huddle pace or even his usage of speedy, explosive receivers, his LSU team is seemingly being built with a more physical approach in mind.

One of the biggest pieces of Kiffin’s reported $40 million transfer spending spree was left tackle Jordan Seaton. The former five-star prospect who started his career at Colorado is exactly the caliber of offensive lineman that Kiffin didn’t have at Ole Miss.

Then there are the seven other offensive linemen that Kiffin brought in with his No. 1-ranked portal class. All of whom will be looking to re-energize an offense that finished last in the SEC in rushing yards per game.

With Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in the backfield, the Tigers won’t solely be reliant on the arm of quarterback Sam Leavitt. Given the importance of the run game to Kiffin’s RPO-heavy offense, LSU cannot afford to finish in the bottom half of the conference in rushing offense again.

Yet, it isn’t just the offensive line room that stands out about this unit. It is also about the tight end room, where Kiffin will get his hands on the consensus best returning tight end in college football, Trey’Dez Green.

Kiffin has made the most of productive tight ends. Look no further than Caden Prieskorn and Dae’Quan Wright. When the pairing played together in 2024, they combined for over 800 yards with Jaxson Dart at quarterback.

Yet, Green will be a step above both, as he presents the ultimate mismatch weapon for Kiffin. Even in a year it seemed everything went wrong for the Tigers, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end was a breakout star.

His mere presence will give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares trying to decide how to match LSU’s inevitable two-tight-end sets. This will undoubtedly lead to the increased relevance of the run game, which could be Kiffin’s new method for closing out those one-score SEC games.