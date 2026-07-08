Five LSU Players NFL Scouts Will Watch Closely This Season

Will the 2026 season be a memorable year for the LSU Tigers? The Tigers are setting up to have a big season down in Baton Rouge, but it's not just the players on the field who are under the microscope this season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin wants to prove to the entire country that his move to LSU was the right choice. Before he has even coached a game for the program, Kiffin has delivered on bringing talent to LSU.

The Tigers have a few players that will more than likely be playing on Sunday's when their college careeer is over. Here are the five players that NFL scouts will be watching this season with the Tigers.

5. Whit Weeks, LB

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An injury set back Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks in 2025. There's a good chance that if Weeks was healthy all season, he may have made the jump to the NFL in the 2026 draft. Now, the Tigers' heartbeat on defense will have one more year to prove to scouts that he will be a durable linebacker at the next level.

4. Harlem Berry, RB

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22)] runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive lineman Jayden Gray (15) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore running back Harlem Berry is going to be given the keys to the backfield for the 2026 season. With just 104 rushing attempts in his freshman season, Berry rushed for 491 yards and two touchdowns. Scouts are definitely going to be interested in a young running back looking to prove he belongs in the SEC.

3. Sam Leavitt, QB

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The main reason Sam Leavitt transferred to LSU for this season was to raise his stock at the next level. If Leavitt matches the expectations set by everyone who has seen him play, there's a good chance the Tigers' quarterback could see his name rise up draft boards for the 2027 draft.

2. Trey'Dez Green, TE

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers mascot, Mike, runs a LSU flag onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of hype surrounding Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green. Many believe Green will be the top tight end in the country this season, and for good reason. Green's 2025 campaign saw the tight end grab 33 receptions and 7 touchdown receptions. Another player who faced injury last season, Green will be looking to show everyone that he can match expectations this season.

1. Jordan Seaton, OT

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt gets a lot of the talk when it comes to transfer portal additions for the Tigers this season. However, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton may be the best addition to the roster Coach Kiffin made this season.

With his six-foot-five, 300 lbs frame, Seaton is going to have NFL scouts waiting at the gates every Saturday this fall.

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