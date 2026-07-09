3 LSU Veterans Ready for Their Best Seasons Yet

LSU football will be relying on a lot of new faces to contribute in 2026 if it wants to achieve the goals and exceed the expectations that the program has. But some familiar faces will have to lead that effort.

The roster has been one of the main reasons, outside of Lane Kiffin's hiring, that LSU has drawn so much attention from the national media. When LSU pulled out all the stops on its way to landing the No. 1 transfer portal class, a new level of hype was generated around the program.

Despite the over 40 newcomers, LSU will rely on returners to show the staff and the new Tigers how to play LSU football. Some big returning names are ready for a breakout in 2026.

Trey'Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 after the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Standing at 6-foot-7 with the speed of a wideout, Trey'Dez Green was already the most talented weapon on LSU's roster last season. He led the Tigers with seven touchdown catches and hauled in 33 receptions for 433 yards despite playing in an offense that struggled to generate explosive plays.

Now he's stepping into a scheme built to feature him. Kiffin hasn't been shy about his excitement, calling Green one of the best tight ends in the country and a freak athlete who creates major problems for defenses.

That praise carries weight given the track record: Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. know how to utilize tight ends, having produced big seasons from tight ends at Ole Miss. The recognition is already rolling in. Green was named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American.

Coming into the season, Green has shown that he has what it takes to become the offense's primary target, and with a new quarterback learning to trust the overhauled room of receivers, a breakout, All-SEC-caliber season feels inevitable for Green.

Whit Weeks

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whit Weeks turned down the 2026 NFL Draft, where he could have been a fairly early selection,, specifically to chase something bigger in Baton Rouge.

"College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana," Weeks said in the caption of his return announcement back in January. "All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold."

Weeks compiled 125 tackles as a sophomore in 2024 before a broken ankle that occurred in the Texas Bowl versus Baylor in 2024, which lingered and limited him in 2025.

Now that Weeks is fully healthy and back for his final season of eligibility, he leads a defense that returns nearly everything it had. He brings experience to the already experienced linebacker room, giving coordinator Blake Baker comfort in the middle of the field as he tries to build one of the best units in LSU's recent memory.

With a full offseason to reset physically and have a supporting cast built around him, this season is about more than just being healthy. This season is about playing for a championship while attempting to earn more than the NFL money he passed up in April.

Dashawn Spears

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) intercepts the ball from Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dashawn Spears has spent two seasons doing elite work in limited snaps. And this is the year that changes.

He's played in all 26 games with LSU over the past two years, but has only started four times. In those snaps, Spears has recorded 53 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.

When Kiffin arrived, he moved fast to keep Spears from leaving in the portal, and now he and Baker have built Spears into a key role that is made for players with Spears' skill set.

"He's wired right, unbelievable range, great ball skills," Kiffin said about the Dehnam Spring product.

Baker is putting Spears at the star position: a versatile spot that will see him in coverage, as a quarterback spy and as someone who can get in the backfield with blitzes. This position in Baker's defense has always been covered at LSU by Harold Perkins Jr., but after Perkins took his talents to the NFL, Baker needed a new star. And Spears was the top choice.

After years of flashing elite skills and athleticism in a part-time role, Spears finally gets the full-time position. And after a strong spring practice window, there are not many people doubting that he'll step up and break out in 2026.

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