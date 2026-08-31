How Lane Kiffin Is Preparing For Clemson While Still Roster Building

It's finally game week for LSU. With all the chaos that has been happening in Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin has a busy week full of multitasking before the Tigers take the stage at Death Valley on Saturday.

He's not just busy working out the final kinks of his brand-new roster before game time, but also in the middle of still trying to legally sign NFL stars to his roster.

In Monday's press conference, Kiffin gave insight into how the team is getting ready for what will be one of the most-watched games this weekend, and what could change on his roster before then.

The Debatable Debut

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'quan Wright (8) makes a touchdown catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin addressed the controversy surrounding his recent NFL commits and his input on the recent string of rules from both the SEC and NCAA, saying that LSU never had any intent in not playing someone because of an SEC rule.

Which is how the process works: the SEC cannot overrule a judge's decision, including the temporary restraining order that the class of 2022 was allotted to enter the transfer portal.

Which is why there will be a firm decision on Thursday, in a Baton Rouge court hearing for the conference to make its case on whether they can implement their rules during this injunction.

Which just turned game week into a waiting room.

"Now you're waiting to see Thursday...... We'll be practicing, focused on Clemson and focused on that all week, and they can figure out the rest, and we'll just wait for guidance," said Kiffin.

And if Thursday goes well for the Kiffin's NFL players, there's another anticipated decision that has to be made on Friday.

Kiffin explained that the SEC has a rule that, on Friday, every team must turn in a 105-man roster, and that roster is locked and cannot be moved.

He responded to the backlash of opinions concerned with taking players in this late and having them be ready to play, referencing that the NFL takes in players in week 1 and will have them ready by week 2 or week 3 to have them playing their best.

"I think that we create systems that we create systems that help this for people coming in late," said Kiffin.

But this isn't the NFL. And it is cutting it close. Kiffin confirmed that former Browns tight endDae'Quan Wright has been practicing with the team this week, but until the hearing on Thursday, there's no confirmation of whether he will be featured in the debut of the new era of LSU football.

Focusing On Football

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cheerleaders react to a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of all the chaos, there's still a talented roster that fans are anxiously waiting to watch this weekend, hoping to see an improved program from Kiffin.

There have been a lot of opinions on whether he could pull off the quick turnaround of his arrival, signing over 40 new players from the transfer portal and spending the offseason forming an elite identity.

And Kiffin has previously mentioned that he's confident in his team's ability after fall camp, and is now confident in how they will adapt to game day, going through the process in depth.

At the annual mock game last weekend, Kiffin said that the team covered all the basics - from the walkthroughs to the meals that they eat and the clothes that they wear. The team even got used to the timing of TV commercials last Saturday during the mock game.

"That kind of made it as real as we could make it for them, and hopefully that helps prepare them for Saturday," said Kiffin.

There's a lot that goes into game-day preparation. Especially a season opener like this one. And Kiffin's a well-experienced coach, but probably has never had to win a court case in his weekly game-day prep.

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