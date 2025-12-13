How LaNorris Sellers Returning to South Carolina Impacts Lane Kiffin, LSU Football

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is set to finalize a new deal with the Gamecocks with the intentions of returning to Columbia for the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sellers, a projected top-five signal-caller in the 2026 NFL Draft, will opt to stay at the collegiate level for one more season rather than test the waters in beginning the next chapter of his career.

"South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026. He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote via X.

During his South Carolina career, the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has logged 6,073 total yards and 46 total touchdowns.

He has thrown for a 63.4 percent completion efficiency and thrown for 24 40-yard gains in 24 starts with the Gamecocks. Sellers also has a 75-yard touchdown run and three fourth-quarter, game-winning drives to his credit, according to Rivals.

Now, a major domino on the quarterback carousel has revealed his intentions, according to multiple reports, that he will be back in the Southeastern Conference next fall.

But how does this impact the LSU Tigers? It's simple.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers before the game Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1: The Garrett Nussmeier Impact

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft after five seasons in Baton Rouge.

After a challenging 2025 season, the coaching staff in Louisiana elected to roll with sophomore Michael Van Buren under center to close things out where Nussmeier's stock has plummeted.

Nussmeier entered the 2025 season with an opportunity to become the first quarterback taken off of the board in April's NFL Draft, but after an abysmal season, his stock fell.

Now, after tossing for 1,927 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, Nussmeier will look to navigate the NFL Draft process where he can boost his stock.

With Sellers out of the equation, that's one less quarterback Nussmeier will have to battle against across the next handful of months.

No. 2: The Transfer Portal Process

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin will be in the market for a quarterback or two in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers sitting with one scholarship signal-caller currently on roster.

There was an expectation that if Sellers elected to return to the college game, that he would enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new school - where LSU certainly would have at least made the call.

Now, the Transfer Portal market remains in a unique place at the quarterback position with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt one of the top names available - come Jan .2.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushed for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

