Why LSU Could Have the SEC's Most Scheme-Flexible Football Team

When you think of a Lane Kiffin offense, you likely think of the lightning-fast tempo, wide split formations, a ball-distributing quarterback, and an RPO-heavy scheme. After all, that was what he built in Oxford and essentially describes his latest Ole Miss offense.

Yet, as he embarks on his new chapter with the LSU Tigers, things look to be shaping up differently. Yes, there is a lot of continuity from his time at Ole Miss, namely with the carryover of offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr., but Kiffin’s attack in 2026 schematically looks on paper to be the SEC’s most flexible.

Scheme Flexibility

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most offensive teams will approach Saturdays with the game plan of doing what they do well and making defenses respond to it. Yes, there are teams, and even the ones that primarily just do what they do, will attack certain areas of a defense.

However, after a busy offseason where this new coaching staff went hard in the transfer portal, injecting 41 new players into the roster, this offense looks different.

There are the trademark player types that Kiffin likes; look no further than the receivers he brought in. Winston Watkins, Eugene Wilson, and Jayce Brown all fit the mold of those receivers he used at Ole Miss who stretched the field with their speed.

But then you look at something Kiffin hasn’t had in previous stops. Or at least, not as a head coach, that being an ultimate matchup nightmare at tight end with Trey’Dez Green. Kiffin had productive tight ends at LSU, but none with the upside like the 6-foot-7, 240-pounder.

After a breakout season this past year, Green will be the beneficiary of Kiffin’s creativity. When you add in Zach Grace, the Oregon transfer, and Malachi Thomas from Pittsburgh, you see the makings of potential more tight-end-heavy offense.

The wider splits are a staple of the Kiffin scheme, and so too is the rapid pace that had Ole Miss among the SEC’s top in players per minute. However, with a tight end room built to help the run game, the Tigers could take on a more ground-and-pound style, the likes of which haven’t been seen much under Kiffin.

Add in a backfield of Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, and the Tigers have a clear one-two punch that could spearhead a rushing attack that opens up the passing game.

As the season goes on, being one-dimensional can be the difference between playing in the College Football Playoff or just another bowl game. If things go to plan and the Tigers find themselves in playoff contention in late November, a different style of winning could put them over the edge in a one-score game.

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