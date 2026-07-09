What Jayden Anding's Commitments Means for LSU's Remaining Recruiting Board

The LSU Tigers have high expectations entering the 2026 season, and despite being in year one of a new head coach, the program is expected to make an appearance in the College Football Playoffs after being the talk of the offseason.

For head coach Lane Kiffin, he is thinking about more than just the success of next year, but also what the future beyond that season will look like in Baton Rouge, now that he is at the helm.

That success starts on the recruiting trail, where the Tigers currently have a top 10 class after landing a commitment from Jayden Andingits. With a good chunk of the cycle already committed elsewhere, the Anding signing might point to the program turning its attention to flipping recruits now.

How the Tigers Recruiting Board is Shaping Up

Kayshon Boutte 1 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have put together a strong class for the cycle, including landing some of the top talent from the Bayou State, but there is still work to be done given the aspirations for Kiffin and his staff, and the NIL support surrounding the program.

The focus now will turn to retaining the current commitments, including talented tight end Ahmad Hudson who announced he wasn't quite ready to shut down his commitment just yet with the Nebraska Cornhuskers working persistintly to flip him.

Retaining him, while also working to land flip targets of their own, will be critical for the rest of the cycle, especially if the Tigers want to continue climbing up the recruiting rankings. Kiffin and his staff have a foot in the door with a few of the top 10 recruits in the country, but closing out the flip will be the focus now.

Who Will Be Flip Targets?

Jalen Brewster | Courtesy of Jalen Brewster on Instagram.

There are four names on the list that the Tigers could really take a swing at the rest of the way, and especially into the fall if they are able to land them on campus for a gameday visit. Easton Royal, Jalen Brewster, Anthony Sweeney and Julian McDonald are four major names the Tigers will be working on.

Royal and Brewster are the big names, with Royal being the No. 1 receiver in the class and a Louisiana native who is garnering the biggest push from the coaching staff. Brewster, the No. 1 overall recruit in the cycle, has been more open to the Tigers as of late, but has stood firm in his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Flipping both, or even just one, would be a strong showing of recruiting capabilities for Kiffin and his staff in year one in Baton Rouge.

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