Ranking LSU's Seven Home Games By Toughness
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Tiger Stadium has seven more weeks until 103,321 pack the stands and break noise barriers watching one of the most compelling scenes in college football.
The modern-day collesium will continue to feel the stadium shake for seven home games all season long, hosting teams from around the region and conference.
With the stakes even higher for the debut of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU, the home games will draw larger and louder crowds for a huge home-field advantage. But just how much will they need it in the seven visits this season?
Here are the seven scheduled home games ranked from least challenging to most challenging:
7. McNeese State
The McNeese State Cowboys will face the LSU Tigers for the third time in their history, with LSU holding a 2-0 record over the in-state neighbor.
The early October matchup will showcase a more developed LSU team by Week 5, a team that is hoping to survive two brutal SEC contenders and head into the at home game undefeated.
Named a tune-up game, the matchup won't bring the serious threat that comes from SEC contenders to Death Valley.
6. Louisiana Tech
For another early-season game against an in-state neighbor, Louisiana Tech, the newest addition to the Sun Belt conference, isn't the biggest enemy Baton Rouge will see this fall.
The Bulldogs' roster will still bring competitive talent to match up with the Tigers in week 2 for the frequent opponent.
5. Mississippi State
In week 7, LSU will host its nearby state neighbor, Mississippi State, for their third conference game of the season.
It will also be the Tigers' seventh Saturday in a row playing, with the SEC matchup sandwiched between two conference road games.
With the Mississippi State Bulldogs only projected to win two of their conference games this season, the mid-season matchup is the least anticipated conference home game. Which could be just what the program needs before back-to-back SEC games to finish out the season.
4. Clemson
For a visit from the ACC conference, Clemson will head to Baton Rouge for a picture-perfect Labor Day weekend season opener.
As the anticipated matchup is the grand opening for the Lane Kiffin era at LSU, a challenging opponent awaits the LSU Tigers.
While the stakes of the debut for LSU make the game all the more exciting, it still doesn't match up to the SEC gauntlet that the rest of the season will hold.
3. Texas A&M
LSU will kick off its at-home conference games by hosting the Texas A&M Aggies for a week 4 matchup.
The classic SEC rival, one that was recently named permanent conference opponents, will be a showcase of pure talent on the stage of Death Valley, making the game one of the most anticipated matches this season.
2. Alabama
The classic tale of one of the most heated rivalries in college football returns to Tiger Stadium this season, as Alabama pays a visit to LSU for an early November matchup.
The Tigers will face the thrilling SEC opponent right after the first bye week of the season, as the two dominant programs rank just behind each other in ESPN's preseason football power index, with Alabama at No. 7 and LSU at No. 8.
The highly anticipated match is easily one of Alabama's toughest road games as they head into the grueling scene of Death Valley. But compared to the following week's game, Alabama isn't all the rage on LSU's home schedule.
1. Texas
To take the cake as what could be one of the most thrilling games Death Valley will see in recent years is a visit from the Texas Longhorns on November 14. As LSU closes out its season at home, the Texas game is the ultimate chance to prove its program can dominate against top-tier opponents.
It will also be a huge trap game for LSU, sandwiched in between Alabama and Tennessee for the ultimate endurance test if the program can survive the SEC gauntlet to see major postseason success.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943