Ranking LSU's Seven Home Games By Toughness

Tiger Stadium has seven more weeks until 103,321 pack the stands and break noise barriers watching one of the most compelling scenes in college football.

The modern-day collesium will continue to feel the stadium shake for seven home games all season long, hosting teams from around the region and conference.

With the stakes even higher for the debut of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU, the home games will draw larger and louder crowds for a huge home-field advantage. But just how much will they need it in the seven visits this season?

Here are the seven scheduled home games ranked from least challenging to most challenging:

7. McNeese State

Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) sacks McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The McNeese State Cowboys will face the LSU Tigers for the third time in their history, with LSU holding a 2-0 record over the in-state neighbor.

The early October matchup will showcase a more developed LSU team by Week 5, a team that is hoping to survive two brutal SEC contenders and head into the at home game undefeated.

Named a tune-up game, the matchup won't bring the serious threat that comes from SEC contenders to Death Valley.

6. Louisiana Tech

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson (28) is tackled by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For another early-season game against an in-state neighbor, Louisiana Tech, the newest addition to the Sun Belt conference, isn't the biggest enemy Baton Rouge will see this fall.

The Bulldogs' roster will still bring competitive talent to match up with the Tigers in week 2 for the frequent opponent.

5. Mississippi State

Jaray Jenkins leaps for a ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Lsu Vs Miss State Football V2 1200 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In week 7, LSU will host its nearby state neighbor, Mississippi State, for their third conference game of the season.

It will also be the Tigers' seventh Saturday in a row playing, with the SEC matchup sandwiched between two conference road games.

With the Mississippi State Bulldogs only projected to win two of their conference games this season, the mid-season matchup is the least anticipated conference home game. Which could be just what the program needs before back-to-back SEC games to finish out the season.

4. Clemson

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and LSU Tigers safety A.J. Haulcy (13) rush Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a visit from the ACC conference, Clemson will head to Baton Rouge for a picture-perfect Labor Day weekend season opener.

As the anticipated matchup is the grand opening for the Lane Kiffin era at LSU, a challenging opponent awaits the LSU Tigers.

While the stakes of the debut for LSU make the game all the more exciting, it still doesn't match up to the SEC gauntlet that the rest of the season will hold.

3. Texas A&M

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

LSU will kick off its at-home conference games by hosting the Texas A&M Aggies for a week 4 matchup.

The classic SEC rival, one that was recently named permanent conference opponents, will be a showcase of pure talent on the stage of Death Valley, making the game one of the most anticipated matches this season.

2. Alabama

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of LSU defensive back DJ Pickett (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The classic tale of one of the most heated rivalries in college football returns to Tiger Stadium this season, as Alabama pays a visit to LSU for an early November matchup.

The Tigers will face the thrilling SEC opponent right after the first bye week of the season, as the two dominant programs rank just behind each other in ESPN's preseason football power index, with Alabama at No. 7 and LSU at No. 8.

The highly anticipated match is easily one of Alabama's toughest road games as they head into the grueling scene of Death Valley. But compared to the following week's game, Alabama isn't all the rage on LSU's home schedule.

1. Texas

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jake Smith (16) makes a touchdown reception as LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) tries to defend in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To take the cake as what could be one of the most thrilling games Death Valley will see in recent years is a visit from the Texas Longhorns on November 14. As LSU closes out its season at home, the Texas game is the ultimate chance to prove its program can dominate against top-tier opponents.

It will also be a huge trap game for LSU, sandwiched in between Alabama and Tennessee for the ultimate endurance test if the program can survive the SEC gauntlet to see major postseason success.

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