How This Former LSU Football Icon Is Assisting Lane Kiffin on the Recruiting Trail

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to wrap up a massive weekend on the recruiting trail with the program bringing in double-digit official visitors across a 72-hour stretch.

In what became a pivotal weekend in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and Co. hosted multiple five-star prospects alongside the No. 2 rated cornerback in America for multi-day stays.

LSU utilized the coaching staff's recruiting prowess this weekend, but Kiffin and Co. made sure to bring in a secret weapon to assist the Tigers.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford pieced together a star-studded official visitors list that included two five-star recruits and the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi - all on three-day stays in Baton Rouge.

It started with Houston (Tex.) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown after he arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night to begin his a multi-day trip as the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet.

Brown checks in as a Top-5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. eyeing the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State.

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens via X.

Alongside Brown was Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien where the tandem had time to talk shop in The Boot.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But there was a special guest in Baton Rouge rolling out the red carpet for the elite offensive linemen: Will Campbell.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers are going deep into their bag of tricks this weekend.



Will Campbell is back in Baton Rouge meeting with a trio of elite targets for the program:



- Kennedy Brown: No. 2 OT in America

- Albert Simien: No. 2 IOL in America

- Caden Moss: No. 3 IOL pic.twitter.com/fqTdJoWxkW — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 18, 2026

Kiffin and Co. made sure Campbell was in town for the weekend where he was on campus on Thursday for Spring Camp practice - then alongside recruits for dinner on Saturday night.

In what became a massive stretch for LSU, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals remain on the prowl for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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