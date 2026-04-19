How This Former LSU Football Icon Is Assisting Lane Kiffin on the Recruiting Trail
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to wrap up a massive weekend on the recruiting trail with the program bringing in double-digit official visitors across a 72-hour stretch.
In what became a pivotal weekend in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and Co. hosted multiple five-star prospects alongside the No. 2 rated cornerback in America for multi-day stays.
LSU utilized the coaching staff's recruiting prowess this weekend, but Kiffin and Co. made sure to bring in a secret weapon to assist the Tigers.
Offensive line coach Eric Wolford pieced together a star-studded official visitors list that included two five-star recruits and the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi - all on three-day stays in Baton Rouge.
It started with Houston (Tex.) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown after he arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night to begin his a multi-day trip as the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet.
Brown checks in as a Top-5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. eyeing the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State.
Alongside Brown was Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien where the tandem had time to talk shop in The Boot.
Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
But there was a special guest in Baton Rouge rolling out the red carpet for the elite offensive linemen: Will Campbell.
Kiffin and Co. made sure Campbell was in town for the weekend where he was on campus on Thursday for Spring Camp practice - then alongside recruits for dinner on Saturday night.
In what became a massive stretch for LSU, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals remain on the prowl for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss
LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon
Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20