Lane Kiffin Pulls Out Secret Weapon For Massive LSU Football Recruiting Weekend

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a massive recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with the coaching staff welcoming multiple five-star prospects and highly-touted targets to campus.

In what has emerged as a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and Co.. LSU has already landed a commitment from their recruiting efforts across the last 24 hours after wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens flipped his pledge from Miami.

But the Bayou Bengals are swinging for the fences here.

LSU brought in a pair of five-star offensive linemen for official visits alongside the top offensive tackle in Mississippi, Caden Moss.

Who's in town alongside Moss?

OT Kennedy Brown

Houston (Tex.) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown has arrived in Baton Rouge for his a multi-day stay as the coaching staff rolls out the red carpet.

Brown checks in as a Top-5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. eyeing the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State.

No. 2: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is also back in town this weekend as he works through his official visit.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, LSU will look to build momentum in his recruitment with a visit on deck.

But there's a secret weapon being utilized here for the LSU Tigers and their pursuit for coveted offensive linemen.

LSU icon - and top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft - Will Campbell is back in Baton Rouge assisting the program on the recruiting trail.

#LSU is hosting the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America this weekend: Albert Simien.



The Top-10 prospect in America is in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a special guest is helping LSU on the recruiting trail: Will Campbell. pic.twitter.com/mzmz6t4Ea2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 18, 2026

LSU will look to surge on the recruiting scene this weekend with the program already landing a commitment from ex-Miami pledge Ah'Mari Stevens - now building momentum for other targers.

Campbell met with the trio of blue-chip offensive linemen on Friday night in Baton Rouge with Brown, Simien, and Moss receiving face-time with the LSU great.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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