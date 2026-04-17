LSU Football Targeting Elite Offensive Prospects Amid Massive Recruiting Weekend

The LSU Tigers will bring in America's top talent this weekend with Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff preparing for a star-studded visitors list in Baton Rouge across the next three days.

In what has become an elite list of priority targets heading to The Boot this weekend, Kiffin and Co. will have double-digit official visitors along with a five-star unofficial visitor.

LSU continues navigating Spring Camp in the Bayou State where prospects will have the chance to soak in the scenes of offseason practice on Saturday in Death Valley for a scrimmage.

"When I say there's a lot of work to do, that's not talking about years, that's not buying time, none of that," Kiffin said this week during Spring Camp.

"It's just saying there's a lot of work to do when you come into a program and you've got to change a lot of things when you take over. Not just offensively, but the whole culture of a program takes some time."

Now, a pair of five-star prospects have already arrived on campus for their official visitors with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the weekend is already off to a strong start.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Official Visitors: Who Arrived Thursday Night?

No. 1: OT Kennedy Brown

Houston (Tex.) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown has arrived in Baton Rouge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, where he's set to begin his multi-day stay in town.

Brown checks in as a Top-5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. eyeing the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State amid a significant weekend for the LSU coaching staff.

No. 2: IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien made his way to campus on Thursday night to begin his official visit in Baton Rouge.

Simien has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - where programs across America are battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, a multi-day stay at LSU with Kiffin and Co. set to roll out the red carpet.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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