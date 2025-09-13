How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Showdown
No. 3 LSU returns to Death Valley on Saturday night to open Southeastern Conference play against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
The Bayou Bengals are 2-0 for the first time under Brian Kelly with the program looking to carry the early-season momentum into Week 3.
After a thrilling season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers, all eyes are on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. with the program generating significant buzz.
“I saw the best quarterback in the country—the most NFL-ready quarterback—because of what he did at the line of scrimmage,” Rodgers stated, via ‘Get Up‘ after Nussmeier's Week 1 performance.
“He controlled protections, adjusted plays, and managed everything pre-snap. Under pressure, he was brilliant: five of six for 52 yards, four first downs, and only one sack.
“Most importantly, he protected the football. That was his Achilles’ heel last year, when he threw too many interceptions in bunches. Now, he’s showing elite arm talent and elite anticipation, which were on full display.
“Honestly, that was probably just a B-minus game from him—against the number four team in the country—and he still got it done. That bodes really well for Garrett. I think he’s the best quarterback in the country right now.”
Now, heading into Week 3, the "pressure" will once again be on Nussmeier and the Tigers with the program looking to open Southeastern Conference play 1-0.
A look into the game information for Saturday's matchup and Kelly's take on the defense after two weeks of the season.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.
Kelly's Take: Defense Stepping Up Early
“It starts at the back end,” Kelly said on where he’s noticed defensive improvements. “Coverability. Tackling. That stands out right away. Our front seven plays well together, it’s well-synched. Having a second gear and being comfortable with Blake’s scheme.”
The Standout on Offense: Barion Brown
Wide receiver Barion Brown flashed with eight receptions for 94 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch last Saturday night in his Tiger Stadium debut.
It was an offensive showing that, Coach Kelly says, was below the team’s standard, but Brown was definitely key to the Tigers’ 23-7 victory.
“He got the game ball,” Kelly said. “He balled out. That’s Barion Brown and that’s what we expected from him.”
