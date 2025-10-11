How to Watch: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 SEC Matchup
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks up next on the docket.
Brian Kelly and Co. are fresh off of an open date in Week 6 with the program pressing the reset button ahead of what's set to be a gauntlet of SEC games to close out October.
On Saturday, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals and Gamecocks with both programs anticipating an electric atmosphere in Death Valley.
“We simulate crowd noise in practice, just like we did at Missouri. We’ll do it all week," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. "But you can’t fully simulate 100,000-plus LSU fans, many of them probably heavily intoxicated. That’s what makes college football great.
"At the same time, you control the crowd by how you play. That’s what we need to focus on: Playing winning football to minimize their impact.”
With kickoff just hours away, what's the latest on the matchup in Baton Rouge?
A look into the kickoff time, television information and latest betting lines heading into Week 7.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -335
- South Carolina: +270
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
Brian Kelly's Take: Fast Start on Offense Key
"We're gonna play to the assets that we have on offense and on defense. I'm not gonna go into the game, this is a low scoring game, keep the points down, kick field goals. I think we go in there with the expectation is that we're going to continue to progress offensively and be much more consistent for four quarters," Kelly said.
"We need to start faster. We have not started at a level that is a standard of what really good offenses play at. We need a much more explosive start, three and out is not that. But let's see how this team goes for four quarters. We've outscored our opponents largely in the second half, we need to be better in the first half."
