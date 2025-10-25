How to Watch LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in a Top-25 SEC Matchup
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers return to Death Valley on Saturday night with the program set to take on No. 3 Texas A&M in a Top-25 SEC showdown.
With an opportunity to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive, Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will gear up for a signifciant challenge against Marcel Reed and the Aggies in Baton Rouge.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
As kickoff inches closer in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals and and Aggies with both programs eyeing statement wins in Week 9.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:49 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +114
- Texas A&M: -134
Total
- Over 49.5 (-105)
- Under 49.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ahmad Breaux's Take: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed is Special
"I feel like he's kind of his own thing. I'll compare him kind of to when he's running, I'll compare him kind of to Lamar Jackson. He's [Reed] quick. He's quick and lanky, that's what I see when I went against him last year.
"In preparation this week, we have to practice good habits, rush lane integrity and physicality. Then it really just takes care of itself, eliminating the big play factor and things like that."
