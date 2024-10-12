What to Watch For: No. 13 LSU Football vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13 LSU will host Lane Kiffin and the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Sean McDonough (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will be on the call.
Not only will Saturday night will be LSU’s Homecoming game, but it will also mark the celebration of 100 Years of legendary Tiger Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.
“What I’m excited about, and what our players are excited about, is an SEC game in Tiger Stadium,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “The energy, the excitement – not that the other games weren’t exciting – but this is different. It all rises to a new level.”
Here's the game information, betting odds and what to watch for on Saturday night in Death Valley:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Current Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+145)
Ole Miss: (-175)
Over/Under: 62.5
The Keys to the Game: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
No. 1: Pressure in the Backfield
Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference through the first six weeks of the season.
He leads the SEC in completion percentage, passing yards and yards per game on his way to leading the Rebels to a 5-1 record heading into Saturday night.
For LSU, it'll be about slowing down the electrifying quarterback who's already tossed for 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns with a whopping 73.4% completion percentage.
One takeaway from Ole Miss through six games is the lack of protection from the offensive line against both SEC foes Kentucky and South Carolina. It must be LSU's main objective to make Dart uncomfortable on Saturday night.
Dart has been pressed 49 times on nearly 200 drop backs during the 2024 season and the numbers are staggering. Of the 49 times, he has completed 16 passes with 15 incompletions while taking 10 sacks, and had eight scrambles.
It's evident LSU's defensive end duo of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson has been the bright spot for the Tigers this season. The tandem on the outside must get to Dart on Saturday night in order to give the Tigers life.
No. 2: Utilize the Passing Attack
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has been one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this season while airing it out to a number of receivers this year.
On Saturday, the Bayou Bengals must get a consistent, complete performance from WR1 Kyren Lacy to get the passing attack clicking.
LSU will be without Kyle Parker against Ole Miss while a pair of receivers in CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton are questionable. With three impactful receivers in jeopardy of playing, it makes Lacy's performance that much more important.
He's been an integral piece to LSU's success this season with the Nussmeier-Lacy connection clicking, but consistency will be important here.
Look for Lacy and Aaron Anderson to carry the weight of the receiving attack on Saturday night with the savvy veterans needing a complete performance.
Anderson has paved the way with 27 receptions for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns with Lacy hauling in 25 receptions for 352 yards and five scores. It's imperative the one-two punch rises to the occasion in a Top 15 showdown.
Nussmeier is up to 1,652 yards passing while completing 138 of his 198 attempts with 15 touchdowns on the season. He's been surgical through five games, but must carry the momentum into Death Valley on Saturday night.
No. 3: Fast Start is Imperative
No. 13 LSU didn't struggle coming out the gate hot in Week 5 against South Alabama after getting in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman phenom Caden Durham took a screen pass to 71 yards for the score and the Tigers never looked back.
Fast forward to this weekend against Ole Miss, an elite-level foe, it'll be about "punching them in the gut" early in the matchup.
The Rebels haven't responded to adversity well this season after dropping an SEC clash to Kentucky, but Lane Kiffin will certainly have his squad mentally prepared for this one.
Saturday night will be about rattling the opponent early and making Ole Miss play undisciplined football. In the two SEC games they've played, Ole Miss totaled 16 penalties for 118 yards.
Heading into Week 7, LSU must get out to a hot start offensively while playing complementary football in order to have Ole Miss face adversity early on.
No. 13 LSU will kickoff against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in a prime time showdown in Baton Rouge for 6:30 p.m. CT on the ABC Network.
