LSU Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon Ducks Among Top Recruiting Hauls
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program securing multiple blue-chip prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Bayou Bengals are coming off of landing a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown this past weekend.
Brown, the No. 1 ranked two-way prospect in America, has thrived as both an offensive and defensive lineman across his prep career.
After shining on Friday nights, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder earned offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the contenders down the stretch.
But it's the hometown LSU Tigers that have won out for Brown after securing a verbal pledge on Thursday.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, with a commitment from Brown, LSU has four prospects with a five-star rating in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Louisiana blue-chipper headlines LSU's No. 7 rated recruiting class in the 2026 cycle alongside the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Tristen Key.
According to Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings, the Top-10 is:
No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2: USC Trojans
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 5: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: LSU Tigers
No. 8: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 9: Michigan Wolverines
No. 10: Clemson Tigers
The Five-Star Commitments: LSU's 2026 Class
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
It's a monumental addition to the class with the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder remaining one of the most sought-after recruits in America.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit as the summer months roll on.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers on Thursday.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder comes in as the top-ranked overall recruit in Louisiana with Brian Kelly and Co. once again coming out on top to secure the state's top prospect.
Richard Anderson: No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America
Anderson pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Henderson, the No. 4 rated EDGE in America, pledged to the Tigers over the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder became one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after seeing his recruiting ranking skyrocket alongside a double-digit offer list.
Henderson logged 50 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his junior campaign last fall.
Now, he joins the LSU Tigers as a fellow five-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
