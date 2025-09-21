Injury Update: The Latest on LSU Football Running Back Caden Durham Ahead of Ole Miss
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured a Week 4 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night to keep the program's record unblemished.
Behind a strong performance from starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, No. 3 LSU move to 4-0 with wins over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Florida and Southeastern Louisiana.
“We have a standard for the way we want to play, and I thought we upheld that standard,” Kelly said. “There’s no perfection out there, but there was definitely progress. We made the progress that we were looking for. Now, we’ve got to build on that going into Ole Miss on the road against a very good football team.
“Again, the goal here was to play to a standard, not to the opposition. A lot of respect for Coach So-and-So and what he’s done and accomplished, but we had the better team and the better players.
"So, it then becomes much more about your execution and the things you do, and I thought we did some pretty good things today.”
In the win at Tiger Stadium, Kelly and Co. saw a pair of starters get banged up with Kelly providing the latest heading into Ole Miss week.
LSU running back Caden Durham suffered an ankle injury on Saturday where he was seen limping to the sidelines in the second half.
Following the Week 4 matchup, Kelly confirmed that Durham will be getting an MRI in order to determine the diagnosis. LSU will have a better report come Monday during Kelly's press conference.
Along with Durham getting banged up, starting defensive end Gabriel Reliford exited Saturday night's matchup with a shoulder injury.
Reliford, a critical piece to the edge rushers room, exited the game in the first quarter where he went to the locker room and remained out for the remainder of the Week 4 contest.
The Louisiana native was in the midst of a hot start to the game three total tackles and a tackle for loss prior to exiting the game with roughly four minutes remaining in the opening frame.
Kelly confirmed after the game that Reliford will also undergo an MRI on his shoulder with the program determining the severity of the injury.
No. 3 LSU will return to action in Week 5 with a matchup at Ole Miss as the heart of SEC play arrives for the Tigers.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.